FPJ Exclusive: How Mumbaikars Responded To The Launch Of ₹15 Bike Taxis | VIDEO

FPJ Exclusive: How Mumbaikars Responded To The Launch Of ₹15 Bike Taxis

Mumbai: Bike taxis have officially arrived in Mumbai, with Ola, Uber, and Rapido now receiving the green light to operate across the city. With fares starting at just Rs 15, these services are being promoted as a cheaper and faster alternative to autos and kaali-peelis. But will Mumbaikars actually prefer them?

To find out, The Free Press Journal hit the streets to get a firsthand look at public opinion.

While opinions vary, many commuters welcomed the initiative, seeing it as a practical solution to Mumbai’s growing transport challenges.

What Mumbai Thinks:

"I have been in Delhi and Gurgaon. Not having bike taxis here felt like a miss. It’s a good service, every metro city should have it," said a young professional. He highlighted the convenience and time-saving benefits he has experienced in other cities and hoped Mumbai would see the same.

"Good thing the government approved it. Great step for commuters and affordable as well," shared another commuter, emphasising the much-needed cost-effective option for daily travellers.

"It’s best for solo travellers. Cheaper and faster, especially during peak hours," said a college student at Churchgate station. He mentioned how bike taxis can easily weave through traffic, saving precious time during rush hours.

"The more transport options we get, the better. It’s always good to have alternatives," added a citizen, expressing support for more choices in public transport.

Safety Concerns Addressed:

When asked about safety, many commuters acknowledged the importance of helmets and protective gear, which bike taxi operators are required to provide.

Yes, helmets and safety protocols are very important," said a commuter. "From what I’ve seen, companies like Ola and Rapido ensure helmets are provided, and that’s reassuring."

However, another commuter pointed out, "Many people don’t prefer two-wheelers because of safety concerns and the seating arrangement. Plus, this service might face challenges during the monsoon season."

In a meeting held on August 18, chaired by State Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, the State Transport Authority (STA) finalised the fare structure for bike taxis. The base fare has been set at Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometres, with an additional charge of Rs 10.27 per kilometre thereafter. This pricing model follows the formula recommended by the Khatua Committee, the same benchmark used to determine fares for auto-rickshaws and traditional taxis.

