Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road

Mumbai: A tragic road accident on the Sion-Mahim Link Road bridge late Monday night claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on her son’s scooter. Police said the woman, identified as Aliya Bano Salim Khan, died after a speeding dumper rammed into their two-wheeler and crushed her under its wheels.

Details Of The Accident

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm when Aliya Bano’s son, Mohammad Tabrez Salim Khan, 29, was dropping her to her Mahim residence after she had dinner with him and his wife at their home in Chamda Bazaar, Dharavi. According to the police, the dumper driver, who was allegedly driving in a rash and zigzag manner, lost control and hit their scooter head-on.

The impact threw both mother and son off the vehicle. While Tabrez sustained injuries, his mother came under the wheels of the dumper, which caused fatal injuries. Their scooter was also left completely mangled in the accident. Shockingly, the dumper driver fled from the spot immediately, without offering any assistance to the injured.

Passersby who witnessed the accident quickly alerted emergency services. An ambulance rushed Aliya Bano to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, reported Hindustan Times. Her son Tabrez is undergoing treatment for injuries, but his condition is reported to be stable.

Case Filed, Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused Dumper Driver

Following the accident, Mahim police registered a case based on Tabrez’s complaint. The accused dumper driver has been booked under several provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act), Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 281 (rash driving on a public way), and Section 324 (mischief).

“We have obtained the registration number of the dumper involved in the accident. The driver has been identified, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him,” a police officer said as quoted by HT.

