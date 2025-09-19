Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers Booked

Representation Image |

Navi Mumbai: A 46-year-old pedestrian was crushed to death after an overloaded dumper lost control and ran over him at Master Naresh Chowk in Nerul on Thursday afternoon. Police have booked the dumper driver, along with the gravel supplier and stone crusher contractor responsible for overloading the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Shaukat Ali Hamza Shaikh, a resident of Sanyog Heights, Sector-20, Nerul. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. when Shaikh was crossing the Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Marg. The speeding dumper, unable to maintain control due to excess load, hit and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Police said the driver, identified as Mohammad Toufiq Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh (36), fled the scene without informing authorities or providing medical help to the victim. Investigations later revealed that the dumper was carrying gravel well above permissible limits, which led to the driver losing control.

Based on the findings, Nerul Police have registered a case against the dumper driver, the gravel supplier, and the stone crusher contractor under relevant sections. The driver has been arrested, while further investigation is underway to fix accountability on others involved.

