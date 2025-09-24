Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 See Temporary Service Adjustments, Single Line Running Between Ovaripada & Aarey; Check Full Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 faced minor changes in services on Wednesday, September 24, after the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) announced temporary operational adjustments to ensure smooth functioning and passenger safety.

According to the update, Line 2A services continued as usual between Andheri West and Dahisar East. However, a short-loop service was introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines. In addition, single-line operations were carried out between Ovaripada and Aarey, with trains running in both directions on the same track. Officials clarified that the adjustments were temporary and made to streamline operations, stressing that safety and the convenience of passengers remained the metro authority’s top priority.

Despite these temporary changes, Mumbai’s relatively new metro corridors, Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line), continue to grow in popularity among daily commuters. Launched to decongest the city’s overburdened suburban train system and provide faster east-west connectivity, the lines have quickly become a vital part of the city’s transport infrastructure.

Metro Lines 2A & 7 Set New Ridership Record With 3.4 Lakh Passengers In Single Day

In fact, just last week, on September 16, the two corridors achieved a major milestone. MMMOCL reported a record-breaking single-day ridership of 3,40,571 passengers on Lines 2A and 7 combined, the highest figure since operations began. The announcement was shared both in an official statement and on social media. “Thank you, Mumbai, for making Maha Mumbai Metro your preferred choice. We’re proud to move with you, every day,” read an X post from the corporation.

Officials noted that the ridership surge reflects growing commuter confidence in the metro’s efficiency, speed, and affordability, particularly as traffic congestion across the city worsens during peak hours. Lines 2A and 7, which run parallel to the congested Western Express Highway and SV Road, have offered thousands of daily travelers a reliable alternative.

