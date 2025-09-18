 Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Set New Ridership Record With 3.4 Lakh Passengers In Single Day On Sep 16
Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 recorded their highest single-day ridership since launch, with 3,40,571 passengers on September 16. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) highlighted this milestone.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Set New Ridership Record With 3.4 Lakh Passengers In Single Day On Sep 16 | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Metro Lines 2A and 7 have emerged as vital lifelines for urban commuters, setting a new benchmark in public transportation. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) announced that on September 16, 2025, a record-breaking 3,40,571 passengers travelled on these two lines, the highest single-day ridership since their launch.

The record-breaking achievement was officially announced by MMMOCL through a formal statement and shared on social media via an X post. “Thank you, Mumbai, for making Maha Mumbai Metro your preferred choice. We’re proud to move with you, every day,” the post read.

In a major update for Mumbai's metro commuters, Mumbai Metro Line 3 has unveiled a first glimpse of the crossover facility at Cuffe Parade Metro Station, just ahead of its much-awaited inauguration on September 30. As the final phase of Metro Line 3 nears completion, excitement is building among Mumbaikars, especially those in South Mumbai, who are set to benefit from faster, smoother, and more convenient travel options.

Taking to its official social media handle, Mumbai Metro 3 posted a sneak peek of the facility with the caption: "Witness the unseen! An exclusive glimpse of the crossover facility at Cuffe Parade Metro Station, the epicentre of seamless metro movement."

The Cuffe Parade Metro Station, located at the southernmost point of Mumbai, is set to become a game-changer for daily commuters. The new underground corridor will directly connect Cuffe Parade with Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), eliminating the need for multiple interchanges and bypassing the city’s often congested roadways. Travel time between these two points is expected to be reduced to just 30–35 minutes, offering a major time-saving alternative to taxis, buses, and private vehicles.

