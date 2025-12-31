Western Railway Revises Dahanu Local, Mail and Express Train Timings From January 1, 2026 | Details Here

Western Railway revises timings of Dahanu local and select Mail and Express train services from January 1, 2026 | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: With an aim to improve punctuality, Western Railway will effect changes in the timings of some of the local train services plying to and from the Dahanu Road section, as well as a few Mail/Express train services, with effect from January 1, 2026.

Details provided in annexures for passenger convenience

According to Western Railway, the details of local train services and Mail/Express train services affected due to the change in timings are furnished in the enclosed annexures.

The details of local train services are provided in Annexure-1 (UP direction) and Annexure-2 (DOWN direction), wherein the affected local train services have been highlighted for the convenience of passengers. The list of Mail/Express train services whose timings have been preponed is furnished separately as Annexure-3.

Station masters to provide further information

Detailed information to this effect is available with the concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly.

