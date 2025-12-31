Western Railway To Run Nonstop Superfast Special Between Bandra Terminus And Jaipur; Check Details

Western Railway announces a nonstop superfast special train between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur to clear extra passenger rush | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of travellers, Western Railway will run a nonstop superfast special train on special fare between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur station.

Bandra Terminus–Jaipur nonstop superfast special announced

Train No. 09706/09705 Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Nonstop Superfast Special [16 trips]

Train No. 09706 Bandra Terminus–Jaipur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Monday at 14:40 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 08:45 hrs the next day. This train will run from January 5, 2026, to February 23, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09705 Jaipur–Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jaipur every Sunday at 18:40 hrs and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11:20 hrs the next day. This train will run from January 4, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

Train composition details

This train comprises First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, AC 3 Tier (Economy), and Sleeper Class coaches.

Booking details for passengers

The booking for Train No. 09706 will open from December 31, 2025, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

