Police Arrest Eight In Amravati For Alleged Illegal Conversion By Offering Money And Preaching Christianity

Mumbai: Amravati Rural police intercepted an alleged illegal religious conversion attempt in Shingori village, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including four women and suspects from Kerala and Nagpur. The group was accused of attempting to convert villages by offering money and creating an atmosphere of fear.

Complaint by Local Resident Sparks Police Action

According to the police, the matter came to light following a formal complaint by local resident Laxman Devidas Shele on Tuesday. He alleged that a few outsiders, dressed in white clothes, had arrived at Ritesh Bonde’s residence and began preaching about Christianity to the villagers. The complainant alleged that the group tried to provoke villagers into converting their religion by offering money, leading to increased tension in the village.

As per Shele’s complaint, Benoda police reached the spot and took Bonde into custody. His investigation led to the arrest of seven people who had come to the village for alleged conversion purposes. The arrested individuals included Anandkumar Benjamin Kari from Nagpur, Vikram Gopal Sand from Tivsa as well as Sudhir William John William and Father Chaman Kala from Kerala, along with four women.

Charges and Bail Granted

The accused have been booked under section 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following their appearance at the Varud court, the group was granted bail. While the immediate tension subsided, the village remained under heavy surveillance. A significant police presence has been established to ensure peace and prevent any retaliatory incidents.

Vishal Anand, superintendent of police, Amravati Rural, said, "Any kind of illegal religious conversion, inducement, or pressure will not be tolerated in the district. If citizens notice any such activity, they should immediately inform the nearest police station." The investigation by Benoda Police is ongoing to determine broader links to the organised attempt.

