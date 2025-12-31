Animal Rights Groups Announce Nationwide ‘Do Or Die’ Protest On January 4 Demanding Humane Laws

Animal rights groups have announced a nationwide protest on Sunday, January 4 to demand the implementation of humane laws and policies for animals. |

Mumbai: Animal rights groups have announced a nationwide protest on Sunday, January 4 to demand the implementation of humane laws and policies for animals.

Mumbai’s ‘Do or Die Protest’ Led by PAL Welfare Foundation

In Mumbai, the 'Do or Die Protest' will be organised by PAL Welfare Foundation. Organisations announced that they will not vote in elections until the laws are implemented. If the demands continue to be ignored, animal lovers may also work towards forming their own political platform in the future, focused only on animal welfare and constitutional rights, PAL said.

The organisations said that no feeding spots have been provided by local authorities even after Supreme Court guidelines. "Because of this, animal feeders are regularly harassed and threatened for feeding dogs. Feeders and rescuers are abused and stopped illegally while feeding animals, although feeding is legal and protected by law," PAL said in a statement.

Read Also 2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

Sterilisation and Vaccination Programs Inadequate

The organisations added that sterilisation programmes are not working properly or are not carried out at all in many areas, leading to an increase in the dog population. Rabies vaccination is not done properly or regularly, which is one of the reasons for rising dog bite cases, they said, adding that animals and caring citizens are being blamed for failures that are actually caused by poor planning and lack of action by authorities.

The groups pointed out that instead of fixing these problems, authorities are illegally relocating or killing street dogs, which is against Supreme Court orders and animal welfare laws. Roshan Pathak, legal advisor with PAL, said that in many cases, false cases of dog bites are being registered at police stations without investing cases, giving the example of a Colaba incident, where complaints were made about dog bites without medical reports to prove the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/