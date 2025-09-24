Maharashtra Rains: Road Caves In On Nashik-Saputara-Surat Highway Amid Torrential Showers; Traffic Towards Gujarat Affected | Video |

Nashik: The road near Baj village on the Nashik-Saputara-Surat highway has been washed away. One-way traffic is being allowed on the road. Due to heavy rains in Dang district, many rivers, including the Ambika river, are flowing above the danger level. Due to this, the road connecting Nashik-Saputara to Waghai has been washed away due to river flooding near Baj village and a large pothole has been created. Due to this, traffic on this road has been stopped and the administration has started repairing it.

District Collector Shalini Duhan is monitoring the entire situation and is advising the relevant departments of the administration. Considering the possible situation, it has been advised not to go out without work. During the monsoon, nature-loving tourists from Gujarat and other states come to Dang district to enjoy the forested nature of Dang district. After that, people who take selfies or take pictures with the rivers, streams, waterfalls, hills, trees, wildlife, etc. here sometimes unknowingly put their own or others' lives in danger. The district administration has requested them to consciously enjoy the natural scenery here.

The district administration has once again appealed to everyone not to park vehicles carelessly on public roads or public tourist spots, not to take selfies or photos in a dangerous manner, not to enter rivers, streams, rivulets or waterfalls, not to go on roads or bridges filled with rain or flood, not to use roads closed due to landslides and to cooperate with the army and volunteers to maintain law and order. The administration has made one-way traffic arrangements near the bridge on the Waghai to Saputara road. The traffic has started after the administration made one-way traffic arrangements near the bridge.