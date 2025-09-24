 Maharashtra Rains: Road Caves In On Nashik-Saputara-Surat Highway Amid Torrential Showers; Traffic Towards Gujarat Affected | Video
Due to heavy rains in Dang district, many rivers, including the Ambika river, are flowing above the danger level. Due to this, the road connecting Nashik-Saputara to Waghai has been washed away due to river flooding near Baj village and a large pothole has been created. Due to this, traffic on this road has been stopped and the administration has started repairing it.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Nashik: The road near Baj village on the Nashik-Saputara-Surat highway has been washed away. One-way traffic is being allowed on the road. Due to heavy rains in Dang district, many rivers, including the Ambika river, are flowing above the danger level. Due to this, the road connecting Nashik-Saputara to Waghai has been washed away due to river flooding near Baj village and a large pothole has been created. Due to this, traffic on this road has been stopped and the administration has started repairing it.

District Collector Shalini Duhan is monitoring the entire situation and is advising the relevant departments of the administration. Considering the possible situation, it has been advised not to go out without work. During the monsoon, nature-loving tourists from Gujarat and other states come to Dang district to enjoy the forested nature of Dang district. After that, people who take selfies or take pictures with the rivers, streams, waterfalls, hills, trees, wildlife, etc. here sometimes unknowingly put their own or others' lives in danger. The district administration has requested them to consciously enjoy the natural scenery here.

