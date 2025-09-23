Nashik: Garbage Pile-Up Along Igatpuri Municipal Road Creates Health Risk For School Students

Nashik: Garbage Pile On Igatpuri Municipal Road Creates Health Risk For School Students |

A huge pile of garbage has accumulated on the Municipal Road in Igatpuri city for the past few days, causing a reign of unsanitary conditions in the area. There is a Fire Temple of the Parsi community and an Urdu School of the Zilla Parishad along this road. Due to this, the health of the students studying in the school is at risk.

The Municipal Corporation's garbage vans come every morning to collect garbage; however, citizens do not give their garbage on time and then throw it on the road. As a result, this garbage is scattered again on the road due to the movement of animals, and the stench spreads throughout the area. Some citizens bring their pet dogs here for daily rituals, which has also created a serious threat to the health of the students.

The citizens have demanded immediate measures to address this serious problem, and Pathan Qayum Khan Sherkhan, a teacher of the Zilla Parishad's Urdu School, has made a clear demand that the Municipal Council should take punitive action against citizens who throw garbage.

He also mentioned that creating awareness for cleanliness, maintaining cleanliness near schools and taking concrete steps regarding waste management are the need of the hour.