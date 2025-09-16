'Bike Taxis Are Privatisation Of Public Transport': Aditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Roads, Permits | X|@ians_india

Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Shinde-Fadnavis government, criticising the poor condition of Mumbai’s roads and the recent approval granted to bike taxi operators.

Reminder of Road Scam Allegations

Speaking to the media, Thackeray recalled how he had exposed the alleged road scam on January 15, 2023, and claimed that despite repeated assurances, potholes have reappeared across the city.

Bike Taxi Permits Under Scrutiny

Targeting the government’s decision to grant temporary licenses to a bike taxi company, Thackeray questioned the timing and intent behind the move. “How was this company given permits immediately after sponsoring the Pro-Govinda competition? How many bike taxis are you planning to put on the roads?” he asked.

Accusation of Public Transport Privatisation

He further alleged that the ruling BJP and its allies are pushing towards privatization of public transport. “This is nothing but privatization of public transport. Who exactly stands to benefit from this decision?” Thackeray remarked.

Economic Burden on Commuters

Expressing concern over fares, Thackeray said that ordinary citizens would face a financial burden. “If commuters have to pay Rs 15 for just 1.5 km, it is unaffordable for the common man. We are not against bike taxis, but why is the Transport Department not supporting BEST? A five-kilometer journey that once cost Rs 5 on a BEST bus will now cost Rs 15 by bike taxi. This is nothing but economic exploitation of Mumbaikars,” he said."

Allegations of Weakening BEST

Thackeray accused the government of systematically weakening Mumbai’s iconic bus service. He alleged that BEST depots are being handed over to private contractors and questioned the government’s intentions.

“Earlier, raids were conducted on bike taxi companies like Rapido, but now one company has suddenly been granted permits. How many more layers is this government going to add in the name of bike taxis?” he quipped.

Call to Strengthen BEST

Thackeray reiterated that while he was not opposed to new forms of transport, the state government must prioritize strengthening the BEST system, which remains the backbone of Mumbai’s public transport network.