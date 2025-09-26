 BJP Appoints UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya As Co-In-Charge For Bihar Assembly Elections
Maurya, a seasoned politician with strong experience in managing party affairs, will assist in strategizing and coordinating election preparations across the state.

Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: BJP has assigned Keshav Prasad Maurya as the Co-In-Charge for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reflecting the party’s trust in his organizational skills. Maurya, a seasoned politician with strong experience in managing party affairs, will assist in strategizing and coordinating election preparations across the state.

Alongside him, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed Bihar’s election in-charge, while C.R. Patil will serve as another co-in-charge. Maurya is widely regarded as close to Home Minister Amit Shah, which further strengthens his standing within the party hierarchy.

His previous work in Uttar Pradesh, including the 2017 Assembly elections, showcased his ability to mobilize grassroots support effectively. BJP leaders believe that Maurya’s leadership in Bihar could play a pivotal role in achieving electoral success, while also boosting his political influence in Uttar Pradesh.

