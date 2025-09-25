PM Modi Calls For Self-Reliant India, Inaugurates Third UP International Trade Show In Greater Noida - VIDEO

PM Modi |

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian entrepreneurs and industry to strengthen the country’s self-reliance, emphasizing that India must produce domestically everything it can. “In times of global disruption and uncertainty, we do not lose direction. Instead, we discover new opportunities. Our resolve is Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

On the same day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined him, and both leaders toured stalls set up by government departments, entrepreneurs, and educational institutions. The event brought together over 500 international buyers from 80 countries and more than 2,250 exhibitors representing all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the government’s focus on “Make in India” and domestic manufacturing, noting the country’s ambition to produce everything “from chip to ship.” He said over 40,000 compliances have been removed and hundreds of minor offences decriminalized to simplify business operations. “The government is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of quality and innovation. “There must be no compromise on quality. Indians today proudly say, ‘This is Made in India,’” he said, urging private investment in research, design, and development to build a fully indigenous ecosystem.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya At UP International Trade Show 2025

Modi also praised Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an investment hub, citing its extensive expressway network, multiple international airports, and role in two dedicated freight corridors. He highlighted the state’s contribution to India’s electronics sector, with UP producing 55 percent of all mobile phones in the country. Work on a major semiconductor facility near Greater Noida will further strengthen India’s self-reliance.

On defence, the Prime Minister pointed to the development of a vibrant defence ecosystem in UP, including the upcoming production of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles. He urged entrepreneurs to invest in the state, noting its strong and expanding MSME network.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi also highlighted GST reforms, describing next-generation changes that simplify registration, reduce disputes, and speed up refunds for small businesses. He said tax reforms have already reduced burdens on families and farmers, estimating savings of around ₹2.5 lakh crore this year alone.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the trade show reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World” and highlighted participation from all 75 districts. He emphasized initiatives such as ODOP and MSME schemes that have strengthened artisans, women entrepreneurs, and youth, making UP a leader in GI-tagged products and industrial growth.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Award Scholarships To 4 Lakh Students On September 26

The event showcased Uttar Pradesh’s industrial revival, traditional enterprises, cultural heritage, and global investment potential. Several Union and state ministers, including Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi,’ Swatantra Dev Singh, Dharmpal Singh, and Baby Rani Maurya, were present.