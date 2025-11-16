 Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of Electoral Rolls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaActor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of Electoral Rolls

Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of Electoral Rolls

TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, has announced a statewide protest on Sunday against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging risks to voter inclusion and transparency. District units will hold coordinated demonstrations, document grievances, raise public awareness, and submit findings to the Chief Electoral Officer.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called for a statewide protest on Sunday, voicing strong objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is gearing up for a major mobilisation across Tamil Nadu with demonstrations planned in all district headquarters.

According to senior party functionaries, TVK has directed its district secretaries and local leaders to organise coordinated protests at 11 a.m. on the scheduled day.

State-level office-bearers are expected to lead the demonstrations in key districts, while zonal and union-level office bearers will oversee local mobilisation and ensure maximum participation.

FPJ Shorts
Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of Electoral Rolls
Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of Electoral Rolls
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹1,635-Crore, 4.2-Km LBS Marg Flyover To Ease Kurla–Ghatkopar Traffic Congestion
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹1,635-Crore, 4.2-Km LBS Marg Flyover To Ease Kurla–Ghatkopar Traffic Congestion
On Camera: Drunk Businessman's Son Misbehaves, Forcibly Kisses Female Receptionist In UP's Jhansi; Arrested
On Camera: Drunk Businessman's Son Misbehaves, Forcibly Kisses Female Receptionist In UP's Jhansi; Arrested
Read Also
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah...
article-image

Party sources indicated that TVK’s primary contention is that the SIR exercise, currently being carried out by the Election Commission of India could have “serious implications” for voter inclusivity and transparency.

The leadership has reportedly expressed concern that large sections of eligible voters might face procedural hurdles or risk deletion due to alleged lapses in the door-to-door verification process.

TVK insiders said the protest is being positioned not just as a political demonstration but as a public-awareness campaign aimed at highlighting what the party views as potential risks embedded in the revision process.

“The message going down to the cadre is clear — this is about protecting the democratic right to vote. Every district unit has been asked to engage with the public, distribute awareness leaflets, and explain how the SIR could affect ordinary voters,” a senior functionary said.

Read Also
'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD &...
article-image

The party has also instructed its district teams to document local grievances related to the ongoing revision, including complaints about Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), alleged inaccuracies in draft rolls, and reports of names missing.

These findings, TVK sources said, will be consolidated and submitted as a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer after the protests.

An official announcement from TVK president Vijay is expected shortly.

Party insiders said the statement will outline the protest plan, appeal for disciplined participation, and frame the agitation as a democratic intervention rather than a confrontation with election authorities.

Read Also
Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After...
article-image

With the 2026 Assembly polls drawing closer, political observers note that TVK’s move signals an escalation in its political messaging and grassroots activity. The protest is expected to be the party’s most extensive statewide mobilisation since its inception, and TVK leaders believe it will help consolidate their organisational strength ahead of the electoral season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of...

Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay's TVK To Hold Statewide Protest In Tamil Nadu Today Against SIR Of...

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah...

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Seen In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah...

On Camera: Drunk Businessman's Son Misbehaves, Forcibly Kisses Female Receptionist In UP's Jhansi;...

On Camera: Drunk Businessman's Son Misbehaves, Forcibly Kisses Female Receptionist In UP's Jhansi;...

VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,'...

VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,'...

'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD &...

'Chappal Utha Ke Mara Jayega...': Emotional Rohini Acharya's First Reaction After Quitting RJD &...