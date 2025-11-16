 Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh Due To Formation Of Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The weather is influenced by the formation of low pressure over the Southwest of the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Weather Update | Representative Image

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The weather is influenced by the formation of low pressure over the Southwest of the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast. Under its influence, the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Chennai weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 62 per cent.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Thoothukudi, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Theni, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. The residents of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

The weather department said that rainfall is also likely to occur in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till Monday, November 17, 2025. The IMD has advised citizens to stay updated, especially in regions expecting thunderstorms, as lightning poses a significant safety risk. Farmers are also encouraged to plan agricultural activities, keeping in mind the expected rainfall in certain locations.

Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Warm Sunny Day; AQI Continues To Worsen
What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

