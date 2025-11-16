 Nitish Kumar Likely To Take Oath As Bihar’s New Chief Minister On November 19–20: Reports
Nitish Kumar is poised to be sworn in as chief minister for an unprecedented 10th term. Coalition partners have consistently maintained, both during the campaign and after the results, that the chief minister’s post belongs to him, although some initial reluctance was observed from certain BJP quarters regarding his leadership endorsement.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar |

The formation of the new government is likely to take place within the next three days. The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister is expected to be held on either Wednesday or Thursday, with the exact timing contingent upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's availability, as per media reports.

article-image

The NDA secured a commanding victory in the Bihar elections, with both the JDU and BJP significantly outperforming their 2020 results. The BJP won the most seats with 89, while the JDU secured 85. Minor coalition partners, including LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM, also delivered strong performances.

