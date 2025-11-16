 Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District
Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District

Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District

Three Maoists, including key commanders each with a ₹5 lakh bounty, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The joint operation by police and DRG targeted insurgents in dense forests, recovering weapons. This raises the state’s Maoist death toll to 262 in 2025, highlighting intensified anti-Naxal efforts amid ongoing challenges in the Bastar region.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District | IANS (Representative Image)

Raipur: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the dense Karigundam forests of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday.

Weapons were recovered from the site, marking another blow to the Maoist insurgency in the Bastar region.

The operation started in the Chintagufa police station area, where intermittent firing continued amid the rugged terrain.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said that intelligence inputs had alerted authorities to the Maoists' presence in the mountainous zones.

The Maoists have been identified as Madvi Deva – Jan militia Commander and Konta Area Committee Member, Podium Gangi – Konta Area Committee Commander and Sodi Gangi – Area Committee Member of Kistaram.

All of them were carrying an equal reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

"A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was dispatched at dawn as part of our ongoing anti-Naxal campaign," SP Chavan said.

"Upon reaching the spot, the insurgents initiated gunfire, prompting a swift retaliatory response from the forces. So far, three Maoists have been killed, and the search operation is ongoing to sanitise the area."

This incident pushes the year's Maoist death toll in Chhattisgarh to 262, underscoring intensified security drives.

The Bastar division, encompassing seven districts including Sukma, accounts for the bulk with 233 fatalities.

Gariaband district in the Raipur division saw 27 killings, while two occurred in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki under Durg division. These figures highlight a concentrated push in the insurgency's heartland.

Just days earlier, on November 11, a similar showdown erupted in the Bijapur-Dantewada forests around 10 am.

DRG and Special Task Force (STF) personnel, conducting a routine search in the national park area of Bijapur, faced sudden Maoist fire.

In the ensuing exchange, six insurgents were gunned down, further crippling their operational capabilities.

Chhattisgarh's anti-Maoist operations have gained momentum this year, with security forces leveraging intelligence, drone surveillance, and ground patrols to dismantle hideouts.

Officials attribute the high casualty count to improved coordination between state police and central forces.

However, the dense forests continue to pose challenges, allowing Maoists to regroup.

Local communities in Sukma and adjoining areas remain on edge, with development projects often disrupted by such violence.

Authorities assure that operations will persist until the region is fully pacified, aiming to bring lasting peace to this long-troubled corridor.

