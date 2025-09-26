 'Earning Public Trust Tougher Than Winning Elections,’ Says UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
'Earning Public Trust Tougher Than Winning Elections,' Says UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Mahana emphasized that legislators are closest to the people, with their foremost duty being to understand and resolve citizens’ issues. “Winning an election for the first time may be simple, but consistently earning public trust is far more challenging. That is the real identity of a people’s representative,” he told the students.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:49 AM IST
Lucknow: A delegation of students from Maharana Pratap Engineering College, Kanpur, visited the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday to gain first-hand experience of legislative functioning. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana welcomed the group and engaged them in an interactive session on the democratic process.

Mahana emphasized that legislators are closest to the people, with their foremost duty being to understand and resolve citizens' issues. "Winning an election for the first time may be simple, but consistently earning public trust is far more challenging. That is the real identity of a people's representative," he told the students.

Explaining the role of the legislature, the Speaker said it is the supreme forum where public concerns are voiced, debated, and addressed through lawmaking. While the legislature itself cannot fail, he noted, its image may suffer if members neglect their responsibilities.

Mahana highlighted that legislators, by knowing their constituencies, shape the policies guiding both the state and the nation. He urged the visiting students not to keep this experience to themselves but to share it with families and friends. Such visits, he added, reinforce faith in democratic values and encourage civic commitment among youth.

During the visit, students closely observed the Assembly’s working and posed several questions, which Mahana appreciated as signs of awareness and enthusiasm.

Expressing confidence in their potential, he said today’s youth will carry democracy to greater heights in the future.

