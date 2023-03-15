 Caught on Cam: Woman prisoner jumps from hospital's bathroom window in Chhatarpur, flees
The CCTV footage shows her running from the gate of the district hospital. The incident took place at 7 AM on Wednesday morning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Dainik Bhaskar

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman prisoner fooled the guard and escaped from Chhatarpur district hospital on Wednesday. She went to the bathroom and using a pipe for support, she jumped out of the window.

The CCTV footage shows her running from the gate of the district hospital. The incident took place at 7 AM in the morning.

According to the jailer, prisoner Ritu Jatav was admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital as she was not well. A female guard from the jail was assigned the duty. Ritu went to the bathroom of the labor room and did not come out for a long time. When the guard checked, she was not there.

Ritu was in jail for a case of assaulting a police party. Recently, the police had gone to arrest Dilip alias Deepu Jatav, a habitual offender living in the Chhui Khadan area under the Civil Lines police station. At that time, Deepu Jatav and his family members attacked the police team and injured them. The police filed a case against them and arrested Ram Sakhi, Ritu, Rohit, and Hari. Ritu had been in jail since.

The jailer said that the police are examining the CCTV footage and searching for the woman. Action will be taken against the female guard for negligence.

