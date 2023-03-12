Madhya Pradesh: Woman, father assaulted by neighbour for resisting molestation bid in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her father staying Shanti Nagar have approached Civil Lines police, alleging assault by their neighbour.

The woman told police that her neighbour tried molesting him, after which she and her father resisted the act and the accused thrashed them thereafter.

Civil Lines police station incharge Kamlesh Sahu told the media that there was long-standing feud between the families of complainant and accused. He added that frequent disputes had been taking place between the two families for last 10 years, which always end up at the police station.

Complainant Sukhdev Bihari Namdeo told the police that neighbour Rajak allegedly tried to molest his daughter. He is a school teacher. The survivor woman supported her father’s statements and said that it was difficult for her and two other of her sisters to step out of the house, owing to obscene acts of the accused.

Namdeo alleged that when he and his daughter tried resisting the act, they were thrashed by the accused. Other members of Namdeo family told the media that a complaint had even been registered in this regard on the CM Helpline to no avail.

The matter is being probed at present after which action will be taken in the case, incharge Sahu said.