SA vs IND: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests against India
Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:33 PM IST

Watch: 3 kids make escalator their amusement park ride, video gets over 16 Million views

They are seen climbing on the escalator's side belts to riskily ride to top.
Swarna Srikanth
Some kids are so notorious that they are ready to risk their lives over fun time. To all the commuters who travel through trains, must have come across the escalator to ease our movement, but these kids seem to have forgotten the reason of the electronic stairs.

In a recent video shared on social media, we see three kids taking to fun and frivol over the railway station's escalator. They are seen climbing on the machine's side belts to riskily ride to top, making the escalator their amusement park ride.

Initially in the short clip, we see the red color dressed kid already alighted on their so called 'roller coaster', which is then followed by two boys in a uniform-like attire hoping on to the rubber belt of the escalator.

The video shared by Instagram user @karan.shaw34 has received 16.4 Million views and counting more with 580 K likes.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:33 PM IST
