WATCH: 2 Tuskers in Assam Carry Dead Baby Elephant To Nearby Pond, Try Reviving Its Life

A heartbreaking video was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and it showed two parent elephants trying hard to revive their dead calf by taking the little one to a nearby pond and spraying some water on it. The video has left viewers in tears.
According to social media, the incident took place in Assam's Goreswar region where the mother tusker carried the deceased baby for about two kilometres painfully trying to bring back its life. When the video was put forth on the microblogging site by a journalist, he informed that the "Baby elephant had strayed from herd & died 3 days ago."
Internet reacts
Netizens could control their tears after watching the video and taking note of the mother crying there. Reacting to the viral video, many shared emojis representing sadness and grief.
