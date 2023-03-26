WATCH: 31-yr-old Elephant plays football in Karnataka village, wins heart online as video goes viral...

Girija | Facebook/ Udyavani

Who doesn't love scrolling through the phone and watching adorable animal videos? A football-loving elephant has gone viral on social media.

In the latest viral video, it is seen that the 31-year-old elephant, fondly called Girija aka Mahalakshmi, is seen playing around with a ball at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Karnataka.

Girija is a famous attraction at the temple. Visitors often wait in line to have a moment with the star performer and even insist on getting a selfie with the elephant. The temple is located in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The video was shared on Facebook by Udayavani on their official account. The viral video has received a lot of love on social media, with over 10K views and over 1.5K likes.

In 1994, the elephant is said to have been brought to the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple and is reported to be trained by two young men named Fairoz and Atlaf. The elephant has been playing cricket and football for the last eight months.