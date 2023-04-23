Elephant 'Noor Jehan' passes away; netizens share videos from Pakistani zoo claiming her 'deathbed became a circus'

Elephant 'Noor Jehan' passes away; netizens share video from Pakistani zoo claiming her 'deathbed became a circus' | Twitter

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant, who underwent critical medical treatment under the supervision of international veterinarians earlier this month died here at a Pakistani zoo on Saturday.

The elephant was suffering from fever for the past several days, and all efforts were made to save her, Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman was quoted in a PTI report.

Rahman said that Noor Jehan was treated under the supervision of world-class experts, with the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws also coming to Karachi for her treatment.

Animal welfare organisation calls Noor Jehan's suffering TRAGIC

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, said Jehan's tragic story was a "reminder of the suffering that captive wild animals endure in Pakistan and around the world." "We hope that the authorities in Pakistan will take this as an example and do better for captive wild animals in the future," the Dawn newspaper quoted Four Paws as saying. "She (Jehan) rests in peace now," said animal rights activist Mahera Omar, who was closely working with vets treating the deceased pachyderm.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, a video from Noor Jehan's last days was shared online. It upset netizens who claimed the elephant's 'deathbed became a circus' as the clip showed a man purportedly playing around with its tusk while feeding the animal.

"Government afforded Noor Jehan no dignity in her dying days, her deathbed became a circus, source of photo ops & amusement," read tweets. One of the tweets in this matter, read: "Suffering of Noor Jehan played out in full public view."

@KmcPakistan @SindhGovt1 afforded #NoorJehan no dignity in her dying days, her deathbed became a circus, source of photo ops & amusement. They CANNOT be trusted with the care of the remaining Karachi 🐘🐘🐘#Sanctuary4Karachi3 pic.twitter.com/2j9pVXBzc8 — ann s. williams (@Asw2belle) April 23, 2023