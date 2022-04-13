Wait, what? Nepal teen grows 70 cm long hairy 'tail', locals call him 'Reincarnation of Lord Hanuman'

16-year-old Nepal boy went viral on social media after for his Lord Hanuman like appearance. Identified as Deshant Adhikari, the teenager stunned onlookers with his naturally grown 70 cm tail long - that's originated from his coccyx.

The Mirror quoted filmmaker Puskar Nepal, who interviewed Deshant, "His parents didn't know about his condition until they took him home from hospital five days after he was born. Later they consulted the priests and they were told not to comb or use any tool to cut the tail. The priests even pointed out that the boy might possess some supernatural power as he might be the reincarnation of Lord Hanuman, the God of monkeys."

Talking to YouTube channel Caters Clips, Deshant said, “My parents now show the tail and even I don’t feel any discomfort showing it.” “People call me Hanuman and even Shivaji,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:56 AM IST