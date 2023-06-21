Wait, What! Missing Titanic Submarine Was Controlled By Decade-old Video Xbox Controller: Report |

Not many would be aware that the US military has been using Xbox controllers for years and the same was reported with the missing Titan submersible. Media reports point out that the lost transport was controlled by a decade-old video Xbox controller which was priced lesser than £50 (4,480.29 INR).

The fact of being trapped underneath the ocean and losing the ability to be tracked is scary in itself while figuring out that the entire vessel was run trusting a basic and comparatively cheap video game controller adds up to the horror.

Gamers would be aware of the usage of Xbox controllers and know that it's an easy device to learn controls. For the same reason, it is believed that the Xbox controllers were used for piloting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), making it easy for soldiers to understand and use them.

Netizens React

The internet found it weird and hilarious that an ocean tour was organised with a gaming tool on the front. Memes surfaced on social media in this regard.

More About Missing Titanic Submarine Incident

A tourist submarine carrying five people onboard went missing on June 18 during a dive into the Titanic's wreckage in the Atlantic. The missing vessel was tour firm OceanGate's Titan submersible, a truck-sized sub that usually dives with a four-day emergency supply of oxygen. Rescuers were racing against the clock because the oxygen supply could run out by approximately 6 am on Thursday.

A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected underwater noises during the hunt for the Titan. The US Coast Guard said via Twitter early on Wednesday that as a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 patrol aircraft, search efforts have been relocated and the data is being used to help guide the ongoing effort.

The expedition featuring the Titan was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.