Tourist Submarine Selling Tickets To See Titanic Wreckage For ₹2 Crore Per Person Goes Missing Underwater

According to a report from the BBC, a submersible that was used for tourist trips to view the Titanic wreckage has been reported as missing. The article states that a search and rescue operation is underway in the vicinity to locate the submersible. The number of individuals aboard the vessel at the time of its disappearance remains unclear. These submersibles are typically employed to offer tourists the opportunity to witness the remains of the Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912, resulting in the loss of over 1,500 lives. They reportedly charge ₹2 crore for an individual for this expedition.

The Titanic sank to a depth of 3,800 meters at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It was in 1985 that the deep-sea wreckage of this colossal ship, which held the title of the largest of its time, was initially discovered. Since then, extensive explorations have been conducted at the site.

Earlier this year, in February, a video showcasing one of the initial expeditions to the Titanic wreckage was made available to the public on YouTube. The video presented uninterrupted footage lasting 80 minutes.

Following that, in May, the first-ever full-sized 3D scan of the shipwreck was unveiled. These high-resolution images, generated through deep-sea mapping techniques, meticulously reconstructed the wreck with exceptional precision.

The reconstruction project, conducted in 2022, was a collaborative effort between Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions, who are currently working on a documentary centered around the undertaking.

Using remotely controlled submersibles operated from a specialized vessel, the survey of the wreck at the depths of the Atlantic Ocean lasted for more than 200 hours. The team captured over 700,000 images during this extensive process, which were then utilized to produce the comprehensive scan.

During its inaugural journey from Southampton, England, to New York, the opulent passenger liner met its unfortunate fate by sinking following a collision with an iceberg.