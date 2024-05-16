US: Georgia Teen Accepted To 231 Universities, Awarded $14.7M In Scholarships

Madison Corwell | Madison Corwell/LinkedIn

Madison Crowell, an 18-year-old student at Liberty County High School in Georgia, has made headlines after being accepted by a staggering 231 universities and securing scholarships totaling a remarkable $14.7 million. Originally from Georgia, Madison's family relocated four years ago, and she has since pursued her academic dreams with exceptional determination.

Aims to inspire

Expressing her aspirations to become a physical therapist and ultimately earn a doctorate in physical therapy, Madison has set her sights high. Despite the abundance of offers, she has made the decision to attend High Point University in North Carolina on a full-tuition scholarship, a choice she described as one of the best in her life.

"I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it's possible to get accepted into not only just local schools... but that you can get accepted into schools... that you think might be out of your reach," Madison expressed in an interview with ABC News.

Nido Qubein, the president of High Point University, extended a warm welcome to Madison, expressing confidence in her ability to achieve exceptional feats.

Madison's journey to success wasn't without its challenges, as she faced several rejections before finally receiving the news of her acceptances. Despite setbacks, she maintained a positive outlook, urging others to persevere in the face of adversity.

"I know what it's like to be deferred from a dream school and you don't know if you're going to get the chance to apply again or you're not going to be accepted again," she shared. "Always keep a positive sight on these things because it can get a little overwhelming," Madison added.

Madison is soon to graduate from high school on May 18.