My Space: Indian Graduate Thrives In Ireland's Financial Landscape

The curiosity to dive deep into studying finance was always there, initially introduced to me during my undergraduate program at Symbiosis. I had never imagined that this piqued interest would turn into a full-fledged career option. This realisation solidified during my brief work experience at Deutsche Bank, cementing my choice to pursue a master's in this subject, and Trinity seemed like the perfect fit for me.

Why Trinity Business School?

This quest for specialisation led me to Trinity Business School (TBS), where a Master's in Financial Risk Management became the choice, driven by the school's distinguished faculty, innovative curriculum, and a strong emphasis on practical application. As I transitioned from the dynamic world of banking to the vibrant landscape of Trinity, I found myself navigating a new realm of opportunities. Trinity Business School not only equipped me with the knowledge and skills needed for success but also enriched my life with meaningful connections and experiences.

TBS's comprehensive program aligned seamlessly with my career goals, prompting me to delve deeper into the distinct nuances of financial markets, risk management, and strategic financial decision-making. The warm embrace of Irish hospitality and the cultural diversity on campus created an environment conducive to personal and professional growth.

My internship journey and advice

My journey took an exciting turn when I secured an internship at BASF, a global giant in the chemical industry. What started as an internship soon blossomed into a full-time role as the treasury back officer. I can't thank Trinity's career team enough for being so instrumental in my professional growth.

For those considering a similar path, my advice is to embrace the unknown with enthusiasm. Trinity Business School provides a unique blend of academic rigour and a supportive community that fosters both personal and professional development. The journey may present challenges, but each obstacle is an opportunity to learn and grow.

Why did I choose Ireland for my further studies?

Choosing Ireland as the backdrop for this academic pursuit was a no-brainer, influenced by the country's vibrant economy, particularly in finance and technology, as well as its welcoming environment and rich cultural heritage. The medium of instruction in English further facilitated and drew me towards this country and the school.

Dublin, the bustling capital of Ireland, has proven to be a culturally stimulating choice for living and studying. Trinity College's central location provided easy access to a wide array of events, social activities, and a diverse range of amenities. The ever-evolving dynamic environment at Trinity fostered a global perspective, enabling interactions with peers from diverse backgrounds.

For Indian students contemplating a similar academic journey in Ireland, my advice is to do thorough research on universities, courses, and living conditions. Understanding visa processes and requirements is crucial. Financial Planning is crucial given Ireland's relative costliness, meticulous financial planning is essential. Consider tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses.

Embracing Irish culture and being open to new experiences presents an opportunity for both academic and personal growth in a multicultural environment. Establishing a robust professional network during university life provides a unique opportunity for career advancement. Attend career fairs, seminars, and networking events to connect with industry professionals. Seize the opportunity to explore the country's historical sites, and natural landmarks, and experience the warmth of Irish hospitality. Maintain connections with local and international student communities for support, guidance, and a sense of belonging.

Studying in Ireland offers a unique blend of academic excellence, cultural richness, and abundant career opportunities. Ireland, with its welcoming spirit and thriving business landscape, is ready to unfold a chapter of your life filled with growth, learning, and success.

The author is a graduate of the MSc Financial Risk Management program at Trinity Business School, Dublin.