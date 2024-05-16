 7 Indian-Origin Students Earn Prestigious Scholarship From Stanford University
7 Indian-Origin Students Earn Prestigious Scholarship From Stanford University

Knight-Hennessy Scholarship recipients are Kritika Singh, Krishna Pathak, Rahul Penumaka, Ank Agarwal, Wasan Kumar, Aneesh Pappu, and Isha Sanghvi.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Seven students of Indian origin have earned the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship from Stanford University this year. The recipients are Kritika Singh, Krishna Pathak, Rahul Penumaka, Ank Agarwal, Wasan Kumar, Aneesh Pappu, and Isha Sanghvi. This prestigious scholarship supports graduate students across various fields such as technology, medicine, engineering, and law.

These students, chosen among 90 scholars, will pursue diverse disciplines like technology, medicine, engineering, and law. Their academic pursuits include MBAs, MDs, and PhDs, reflecting the scholarship's commitment to fostering excellence in education.

According to the NDTV reports, Tina Seelig, the Executive Director of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, emphasized the scholars' diversity and said, “Each scholar brings a unique perspective to our growing community. It is inspiring to see them build ties and gain knowledge across disciplines, cultures, and ideologies, contributing to their ability to address the world’s biggest challenges.”

About the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship

The Knight-Hennessy Scholarship, which had 47% of its students holding non-US passports in the 2024 cohort, aims to foster international collaboration and diversity. Every year, a new group of scholars joins the program, building enduring connections and participating in meaningful projects.

This scholarship offers financial assistance for up to three years, covering tuition, living expenses, academic necessities, and an annual travel stipend. The scholars, who are enrolled in graduate programs across Stanford University's seven schools, are prepared for leadership roles in various sectors, including nonprofits, government, industry, academia, and the community.

