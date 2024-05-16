Senator Rubio Urges Biden Administration Deport International Students Joining Pro-Palestine Demonstrations

Florida Senator Marco Rubio | rubio.senate.gov

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has urged that the Biden administration withdraw visas for international students who participate in pro-Palestinian rallies on university campuses.

What did he state in his statement?

According to Erudera.com reports, Rubio submitted a letter to State Secretary Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging them to deport the students who, according to him, have exhibited pro-Hamas sentiments.

Since October, I've called for pro-Hamas protesters, on a visa, to be deported.



Espousing terrorist views violates the terms of the U.S. visas. This applies to students & faculty on college campuses.



Urged the admin again in a letter to take action on deporting visa… pic.twitter.com/V4r6ZO5E5e — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) May 9, 2024

In his statement, he wrote, “For those international students who defied university orders, and police instruction, in favor of acting on pro-terrorist views, this should result in immediate expulsion from their host institution and our generous country. No questions asked.”

According to him, "support for a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation" is grounds for cancelling a visa and promptly deporting someone from the United States. "As pro-terrorist protesters continue to be arrested, I urge you to ensure those who are in our country on visas are placed into expedited deportation proceedings," said Rubio.

Students, on the other hand, have never stated pro-Hamas beliefs, but they have been urging their colleges to withdraw from Israeli corporations or academic institutions that they believe are benefitting from the Gaza conflict.

At Columbia University, the pro-Palestine student movement got underway almost four weeks ago. The institution switched to online instruction as a result. Since then, hundreds of individuals have been detained as a result of protests that have appeared on college campuses around the country.

Following weeks of demonstrations on campus, the Ivy League institution chose to postpone its primary graduation ceremony, which was supposed to take place today, May 15, in light of recent developments. The institution gave the students the option to collect their honours in more intimate school-based celebrations.

Protests by students demanding that colleges sever relations with Israel over the Gaza War quickly swept throughout European campuses. The University of Amsterdam closed on Monday to put a stop to student protests, and it will stay closed until Thursday, May 16.