IN PICS: What Are The Students At Top US Universities Demanding?

By: Siksha M | May 03, 2024
The protests started last month in April 18 when police raided the Pro-Palestine student protest at Columbia University, ultimately igniting similar protests in other campuses such as Yale University, New York University and University of Texas. Here are the list of student demands:
The students are demanding that their universities, many of which have substantial endowments, cut off their financial ties to Israel, as reported by BBC news.
Cease conducting business with companies that produce military hardware and arm Israel.
Refrain from taking research grants from Israel for initiatives supporting Israel's armed forces.
Increase the transparency of the funds received from Israel and their intended uses.
