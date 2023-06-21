Missing Titanic Tourist Submarine Includes Pakistani Father-Son, British Billionaire & French Diver; Has Less Than 30 Hours Of Oxygen Left

Representative Image |

The Titanic tourist submarine 'Titan' that went missing on Sunday with five people onboard including the owner of the deep-sea vessel, a Pakistani father-son duo, a French diver and British Billionaire, is being extensively searched in a multi-national search operation underway. However, according to an official internal communication, "banging" sound could be heard every 30-minutes from near the spot where the divers went missing. However, a cause of worry is that only 30 hours of oxygen supply was left with the divers on Tuesday night. The submersible was supposed to take the five tourists near the Titanic wreckage in deep waters. The Titanic wreckage is about 12,500 feet deep down the sea.

Fears are being expressed that the submersible not resurfacing indicates multiple failures.

"OceanGate, the company that owns the missing submersible, fired an employee a few years ago after he filed safety complaints against them. The employee specifically said the sub was not capable of descending to such extreme depths before he was fired," claimed a Twitter user.

Other Twitter users also raised concerns over the report that the company had fired an employee who had raised safety concerns.

There were tweets regarding the need for safety rules in international waters.

The five people stuck inside the Titanic submarine have been identified as Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Sulaiman Dawood.

US and Canadian ships and planes are involved in the search operations. According to the US coast guard, the submersible went missing on Sunday. Reports said that the vessel could stay under the water for 96 hours, however, with the submersible going missing on Sunday and with no trace of it till Tuesday evening, time is running out of hand.

