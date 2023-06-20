Missing Titanic Submarine: Here Is What We Know About The 5 Individuals Who Were On Board

Search teams are tirelessly working to locate a submersible that disappeared during a dive to the historic wreck of the Titanic on Sunday. While details are still emerging, here is what we know about the five individuals who were on board:

Hamish Harding:

Hamish Harding, 58, serves as the chairman of aircraft firm Action Aviation and is a renowned explorer with an impressive track record. He holds three Guinness World Records and has flown to space, including a voyage aboard Blue Origin's fifth human-crewed flight in 2022. Having visited the South Pole multiple times, including a trip alongside former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Harding expressed his pride in a Facebook post announcing his participation in the Titanic wreck mission.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood

British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, were also aboard the submersible. Hailing from one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, the Dawood family released a statement on Tuesday disclosing their intention to explore the remains of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. The statement expressed concern as contact had been lost with their submersible, offering limited information on the situation. Shahzada Dawood serves as a trustee for the Seti Institute, a research organization in California, and is vice-chairman of the Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation. Engro Corporation conveyed its hopes for the swift and safe return of both father and son, while the Dawood family requested prayers for their safety.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver and a key figure known as "Mr. Titanic," was among the passengers. Renowned for his extensive time spent at the Titanic wreck, Nargeolet participated in the first expedition to the site in 1987, a mere two years after its discovery. Presently, he holds the position of director of underwater research at a company that possesses rights to the Titanic wreck.

Stockton Rush

Reports also suggest that Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate, was on board the submersible.

Approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the dive in the mid-Atlantic, contact with the vessel was lost.

Search teams are now engaged in a race against time, venturing into deeper waters in their efforts to locate the submersible, but thus far, no sign of it has been found.

Military planes, a submarine, and sonar buoys have been employed as part of the search operation.

Although the Titanic wreck is situated approximately 435 miles (700km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland, the rescue mission is being coordinated from Boston, Massachusetts.