Wait, what? Doctors try removing snake that fit into woman's ear; watch

The video was shared on Facebook. Location of the incident is yet unknown.

Monday, September 12, 2022
Viral video | Facebook

Experiencing mosquito noises during sleep is too common. However, dozing off to an extent that a snake or insect enters and gets trapped into one's bodily openings is spooky and unsafe.

In a bizarre case shared on Facebook, we could see some doctors carefully involved in pulling out a snake from a woman's ear. Location of the incident is yet unknown. However, the footage showing doctors remove the creature with forceps and clinical apparatus has grabbed the eyes of netizens.

The video leaves viewers in unfinished dose of suspense as it ends before revealing whether or not the snake was removed.

(Warning: The visual maybe disturbing for some viewers) Watch video:

