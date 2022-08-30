Watch: Chilling video shows snake posing right behind asleep woman

Chilling video shows snake posing right behind asleep woman | Twitter

People experience chills when they spot a snake running towards them or anywhere closeby. In a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, we could see a snake climbing over a sleeping woman's back. However, she didn't scream out of fear or fright and continued to doze-off.

Watch video:

When this happens, what would be your reaction??



For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm…

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/N9OHY3AFqA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2022

Did you take a look at the video with fingers crossed and breath held? Uff, such a scary sight, yet reinforcing to an extent that creatures don't harm us unless we create troubles to them. As the lady didn't move or disturb the crawling reptile, the snake (during the time period of the shot video) didn't seem to attack her.

The video seemed to have originated from a village setting with a cow being reared at the premises. Also, the cattle didn't react in fear over the incident. The exact location of the video, further details are unknown.