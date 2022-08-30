e-Paper Get App

Watch: Chilling video shows snake posing right behind asleep woman

In a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, we could see a snake climbing over a sleeping woman's back. However, she didn't scream out of fear or fright and continued to doze-off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Chilling video shows snake posing right behind asleep woman | Twitter

Watch video:

Did you take a look at the video with fingers crossed and breath held? Uff, such a scary sight, yet reinforcing to an extent that creatures don't harm us unless we create troubles to them. As the lady didn't move or disturb the crawling reptile, the snake (during the time period of the shot video) didn't seem to attack her.

The video seemed to have originated from a village setting with a cow being reared at the premises. Also, the cattle didn't react in fear over the incident. The exact location of the video, further details are unknown.

