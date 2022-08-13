Karnataka: Mother saves son from snake attack, video goes viral

Mother saves son from snake attack | Image via Twitter

In a nail-biting incident from Mandya district of Karnataka, we could see a mother promptly rescuing her child from a snake attack. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, netizens have praised the lady for her immediate action.

A CCTV footage had captured the scene of the duo stepping down from a residence, however, to spot a giant cobra crawling towards the last step. Ignorantly, the little boy obstructs the creature's path. To this, the snake reacts and tries to approach the young. With her protective nature put to display, the mother pulls him back.

Take a look at the video, right here: