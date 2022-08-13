e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: Mother saves son from snake attack, video goes viral

The incident is reported from Mandya district of Karnataka.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Mother saves son from snake attack | Image via Twitter

In a nail-biting incident from Mandya district of Karnataka, we could see a mother promptly rescuing her child from a snake attack. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, netizens have praised the lady for her immediate action.

A CCTV footage had captured the scene of the duo stepping down from a residence, however, to spot a giant cobra crawling towards the last step. Ignorantly, the little boy obstructs the creature's path. To this, the snake reacts and tries to approach the young. With her protective nature put to display, the mother pulls him back.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Read Also
Watch video: Snake stunt goes wrong! Man gets bitten while handling cobras
article-image
