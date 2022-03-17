Watch video: Snake stunt goes wrong! Man gets bitten while handling cobras

Karnataka based Maaz Sayed, who performed tricks and stunt along snakes, was accidentally bit by the reptile in a recent incident. The man's stunt went wrong and one of three snakes attacked him.

Maaz Sayed, a snake enthusiast from Sirsi, holds a YouTube channel where he was filmed handling three cobras. In the now viral clip, Sayed can be seen crouching in front of the snakes, pulling at their tails and waving his hands over them, to which one of the serpents got threatened grabbing the man's leg.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda condemned the act by the snake handler and wrote, "This is just horrific way of handling cobras...The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal."

According to reports, the Karnataka man was hospitalised after the cobra attack, and received 46 vials of anti-venom after his stunt turned into a mishap.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:40 PM IST