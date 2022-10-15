e-Paper Get App
Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: 'Arrest Kohli' trends on Twitter; here's why

Since the internet became aware a murder resulted due to fan craze, they began trending #ArrestKohli for his fan murdering a Rohit Sharma supporter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested this Thursday for allegedly killing a friend over a clash between their favourite cricketer – Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. Reportedly, the flight that took a grave turn was held during an intoxicated phase of the alleged accused, who was a RCB fan favouring Virat Kohli. Twitterati are reacting over this murder case.

article-image

The incident occurred in Poyyur village in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old Sharma fan named P Vignesh while the arrested Kohli supporter was identified as Dharmaraj.

Since the internet became aware of the case, they began trending #ArrestKohli for his fan murdering a Rohit Sharma supporter.

Take a look at some reactions:

Virat Kohli's fans, however, tweeted in support

article-image

