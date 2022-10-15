Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: 'Arrest Kohli' trends on Twitter; here's why

A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested this Thursday for allegedly killing a friend over a clash between their favourite cricketer – Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. Reportedly, the flight that took a grave turn was held during an intoxicated phase of the alleged accused, who was a RCB fan favouring Virat Kohli. Twitterati are reacting over this murder case.

The incident occurred in Poyyur village in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old Sharma fan named P Vignesh while the arrested Kohli supporter was identified as Dharmaraj.

Since the internet became aware of the case, they began trending #ArrestKohli for his fan murdering a Rohit Sharma supporter.

Take a look at some reactions:

#ArrestKohli

All Rohit fans are shameless bcuz .why are you trending this trend huh?

It's not done by kohli himself.know you limits and fck up pic.twitter.com/tbFWoB2nYn — Harshil vasava (@Harshilvasava5) October 15, 2022

He should be arrested on the day itself when he defense the free hit ball 😭 #ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/Ao9tuOdoao — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli please arrest this kaliyug ravansura kohli and save humanity pic.twitter.com/49uADbLpQe — Rohit45 (@KarnarohitMahe2) October 15, 2022

Virat Kohli's fans, however, tweeted in support

They are trending #ArrestKohli 🤣🤣🤣 Prep-Nursery k bche ho kya???

How can be someone so stupid😭😭

Btw most useless trend on twitter. pic.twitter.com/BexweZgGmH — Simran (@_Vk_18) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli for being greatest batsman ever in world cricket

For those who trending: pic.twitter.com/gLpCkIYd0b — Prabhjot sidhu (@Prabhjot184599) October 15, 2022