Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: 'Arrest Kohli' trends on Twitter; here's why

A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested this Thursday for allegedly killing a friend over a clash between their favourite cricketer – Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. Reportedly, the flight that took a grave turn was held during an intoxicated phase of the alleged accused, who was a RCB fan favouring Virat Kohli. Twitterati are reacting over this murder case.
The incident occurred in Poyyur village in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old Sharma fan named P Vignesh while the arrested Kohli supporter was identified as Dharmaraj.
Since the internet became aware of the case, they began trending #ArrestKohli for his fan murdering a Rohit Sharma supporter.
Take a look at some reactions:
Virat Kohli's fans, however, tweeted in support
