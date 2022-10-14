e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli fan murders friend for talking ill of RCB, held

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli fan murders friend for talking ill of RCB, held | File Photo
A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken fight over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, The Indian Express reported

The incident happened in Tamil Nadu’s Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

The deceased was identified as P Vignesh (24) and he was a Rohit Sharma fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were apparently discussing cricket which later turned into a brawl and escalated. Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. 

As per the information shared by the police, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter. 

