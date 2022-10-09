e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I hope you respect me': Real Madrid football great Iker Casillas on coming out as gay

'I hope you respect me': Real Madrid football great Iker Casillas on coming out as gay

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas stunned the footballing world by coming out as gay.

In a tweet published on Sunday, the ex-Spain goalkeeper said: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before their separation in March 2021, having had two children, both boys.

The 41-year-old, who retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with final club Porto, is one of football's most successful goalkeepers.

The Spaniard won one World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues in his 22-year career.

Read Also
'Don’t go, you s*** ba*****d': Casemiro receives text from Real Madrid star's girlfriend after...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Half-centuries for Kishan, Shreyas; India in...

LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Half-centuries for Kishan, Shreyas; India in...

'I hope you respect me': Real Madrid football great Iker Casillas on coming out as gay

'I hope you respect me': Real Madrid football great Iker Casillas on coming out as gay

Aus v Eng 1st T20: Matthew Wade 'obstructs' Mark Wood to avoid getting out, netizens call it...

Aus v Eng 1st T20: Matthew Wade 'obstructs' Mark Wood to avoid getting out, netizens call it...

See pic: R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal watch Aus vs Eng T20 match at...

See pic: R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal watch Aus vs Eng T20 match at...

Women's Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

Women's Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs