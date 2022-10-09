'I hope you respect me': Real Madrid football great Iker Casillas on coming out as gay

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas stunned the footballing world by coming out as gay.

In a tweet published on Sunday, the ex-Spain goalkeeper said: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before their separation in March 2021, having had two children, both boys.

The 41-year-old, who retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with final club Porto, is one of football's most successful goalkeepers.

The Spaniard won one World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues in his 22-year career.

