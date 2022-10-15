'Tu cheez badi hai mast' trend: When autorickshawalas enjoy Quick Style's funky Bollywood move in Panvel; video goes viral

Instagram

If you are an avid social media user, you might have come across several videos on the remixed version of the Bollywood song '"Tu cheez badi hai mast mast." Some might have also tried grooving to the trend by recreating the simple steps set by none other than the Norwegian dance crew, The Quick Style.

In a dance reel uploaded by a Panvel-based Instagram page, we can see three youngsters trying the trend in an autorickshawala style. While they perform the iconic phone-ringing gesture in the now-viral video, the Panvelkars can also be seen turning on their autorickshaw meter and doing some driving-like moves. Their quirky yet typical punch towards the viral dance trend has impressed netizens, especially locals.

Watch viral dance moves by Panvelkars:

What's the trend all about? How to make Instagram dance reels in this trend?

Let's keep it simple. You need not be a pro at dancing to nail these steps, however, having your fun gang along to try out the moves would be an add on to sync the original trendsetters.

All you have to do to vibe in the #Tucheezbadihaimast trend is that you have to pose with a phone-calling gesture and enjoy some shaky moves at your best.

How did it begin?

It seems like Indians are closely following the Norwegian dance crew, The Quick Style. Similar to the hip-hop group's Kala Chashma twerking step that became an instant hit, the internet has began catching up to the cool and funky moves of the Bollywood item number "Tu cheez badi hai mast."

If you haven't watched them begin the dance trend, here's the video: