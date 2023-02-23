Viral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop |

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Meri Jaan... and we can go on and on, right? The song seems to have a vibe and feel of its own which has impressed us. How about its mashup with Salman Khan's 'Mashallah' from Ek Tha Tiger? The internet is loving it and the version has gone viral on social media.

Check out the viral video below

"Tiger meets Pathaan," read the on-screen text of the video. The music video records two artists, Adnan Manzoor and Nabeel Khan, creating the mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah.'

Since being shared on Twitter, a day ago, the video has gone viral and won thousands of likes. With over 35K views, netizens enjoyed the rendition and replied to the video with positive feedback. "Wow, " "Kya baat hai," and so on... the internet vibes to the mashup.

Check reactions

