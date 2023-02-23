e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop

Viral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop

Pathaan fever still on? Tune into this mashup that will win your heart

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop |
Follow us on

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Meri Jaan... and we can go on and on, right? The song seems to have a vibe and feel of its own which has impressed us. How about its mashup with Salman Khan's 'Mashallah' from Ek Tha Tiger? The internet is loving it and the version has gone viral on social media.

Check out the viral video below

Read Also
WATCH: 70-year-old son whistles 'Paattu Paadava' song for his ailing father, asks him to guess the...
article-image

"Tiger meets Pathaan," read the on-screen text of the video. The music video records two artists, Adnan Manzoor and Nabeel Khan, creating the mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah.'

Since being shared on Twitter, a day ago, the video has gone viral and won thousands of likes. With over 35K views, netizens enjoyed the rendition and replied to the video with positive feedback. "Wow, " "Kya baat hai," and so on... the internet vibes to the mashup.

Check reactions

Read Also
WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood,...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: US man enjoys Mika Singh's 'Mauja Hi Mauja' beat with his electrifying dance steps

WATCH: US man enjoys Mika Singh's 'Mauja Hi Mauja' beat with his electrifying dance steps

Viral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop

Viral Video: This mashup of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with 'Mashallah' will make you play it on loop

Did you check Tinder's 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro' tweet? The viral text is taking the internet by...

Did you check Tinder's 'Sooraj dooba hai yaaro' tweet? The viral text is taking the internet by...

2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

2BHK in Colaba, Worli for just Rs 90 lakh! Netizens react over viral post

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...

Wait! That's not Sushant Singh Rajput but Hrithik Roshan's stuntman Mansoor; SSR fans get emotional...