WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood, RJ Sayema and others | Twitter: Amarjeet Jaikar

A video doing rounds on the internet shows a youth from Bihar singing in his impressive voice. Multiple users have have shared one of his videos that records his impromptu performance on a song titled Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa.' And, the video has gone viral.

The singer was identified as Amarjeet Jaikar whose Twitter bio suggests that he is in search of opportunities to display his talent wherein he believes that the "sky is the limit." The words on his profile read "mauke ki talaash hai, chuna aakash hai."

Watch video:

मुंबई में ऑटो-ट्यून लगाकर गाने वाले तो हजारों मिलेंगे लेकिन अपनी असली आवाज़ से जो मन मोह ले, वही असली गायक होता है।



भाई का नाम अमरजीत जयकर है और वे मूलतः बिहार के रहने वाले हैं। ऐसे टेलेंट की कद्र होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/vLFdlqEQIH — Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamSingh) February 21, 2023

Netizens react to viral video

The viral video caught the attention of celebs such as actor Sonu Sood, filmmaker Vinod Kapri, RJ Sayema and a few others who took to reshare Amarjeet's footage on their social media page to hail his talent.

Amarjeet has not just impressed netizens with one particular song, his social media account is a den to many more beats. Be it Arjit Singh's Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga or the song from Allu Arjun film Puspha: The Rule, Srivalli, you can hear him naturally singing the songs amidst daily chores.

Check out some videos

Thank u sir 🙏 https://t.co/7wibnMbBpf — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) February 21, 2023

