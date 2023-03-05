Viral Video: This is how people from Pakistan's Umerkot celebrate Holi

e-Paper Get App
Holi is not only a festival celebrated in India, but across the globe among the Hindu people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Holi festivities have begun in most areas and it's time that some people become careful to not be a targets of kid's water pistols and colour splashes. How is your city enjoying the festival vibe?

A video doing rounds on the internet reportedly captures glimpses of Pakistan celebrating Holi. The video was shared on Twitter by a Pakistan-based journalist named Dileep Kumar Khatri. The tweet read, "This is how we are Celebrating our Festivals in Beloved Country #Pakistan. Festive colour flourish as this #DandiyaDance is celebrated everynight after a week of #mahashivratri till #Holi in Umerkot. (sic)"

In the video, we can see people enjoying the Dandiya Raas amidst the gulaal being sprinkled in the air. With music, dance, and colours all around, people from Pakistan can be seen hitting the Holi mood.

Take a look at the viral video

