e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Watch videos: India celebrates Holi

FPJ Web Desk
Holi celeberation in Maharashtra |

Holi celeberation in Maharashtra |

Advertisement

Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.


Take a look at how India has began its celebrations for the auspicious festival:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, THESE are Bollywood's greatest Holi chartbusters From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, THESE are Bollywood's greatest Holi chartbusters

ALSO READ

THIS New Delhi astro centre can help you with 'best muhurt' for IAS, PCS form filling and more THIS New Delhi astro centre can help you with 'best muhurt' for IAS, PCS form filling and more
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:38 AM IST