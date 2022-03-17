Watch videos: India celebrates Holi

Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.



Take a look at how India has began its celebrations for the auspicious festival:

#WATCH | Tribals of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district celebrate Holi with traditional songs and dance pic.twitter.com/O4z2muPHT2 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

#WATCH | Rajasthani folk dancers with a spirit to keep their culture alive celebrated pre-Holi festivities in Nagaon, Assam (16.03) pic.twitter.com/Cf9pIW0YAK — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:38 AM IST