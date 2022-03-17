THIS New Delhi astro centre can help you with 'best muhurt' for IAS, PCS form filling and more

To those who hold their deepest belief in astrology, would ought to refer it over their special moments and occasions. For the students who hope to crack some of the competitive examinations, be it from form filling to the day of checking results every moment happens to be precious and heart-wrenching for them.

In a recent image going viral, we can see an advertorial piece of an astrology centre that quotes to provide guidance over Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Police Clearance Services (PCS) examinations. Wait, what? Here, guidance wouldn't refer to the preparation via test papers or studying the syllabus thoroughly. Wondering, then what? The centre promises, in its poster copy, to guide people over IAS, PCS examination - on factors such like: selection of optional subject, year to attempt the exam, best time 'muhurt' for form submisson, chances of selection...

To those interested and exposed to these competitive examinations, especially from the Northern states of India, might be aware that such babas predicting one's chance of clearing the exam or suggesting over selection is not uncommon.

Sharing the image of the service, Twitter user @Sanjay_IRTS hilariously guessed that the next service that could be offered by the centre could be 'vashikaran (bewitchment) of invigilator...' However, to the curious ones, the astrology centre is located in New Delhi's KG Marg area and the expert who would deliver the mentioned service is believed to be Shyam Manohar Mishra.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:24 AM IST