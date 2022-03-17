From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, THESE are Bollywood's greatest Holi chartbusters

When it comes to celebrating the ultimate festival of colours and masti, Bollywood has a treasure trove of the best songs. The Free Press Journal handpicks seven such gems without which any Holi celebration will be incomplete!

Sholay: Holi Ke Din

Just before the deadly attack of Gabbar Singh, this song featured Dharmendra and Hema Malini at their finest. The duo, along with the villagers of Ramgarh, were seen dancing away to the beats of the music while dousing one another with all the colours imaginable.

Silsila: Rang Barse

Sung by the man himself, Amitabh Bachchan dared to flirt with his much-married on-screen love Rekha. What makes it memorable apart from the quirky lyrics is both the characters’ on-screen partners (Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya) looked on with dismay as they danced away.

Mohabbatein: Soni Soni

The boys and their professor from Gurukul hit the streets as they had a ball with the locals as well as their respective love interests. SRK stole the show as usual.

Baghban: Hori Khele Raghuveera

After Silsila and Sholay, Amitabh brought yet another Holi chartbuster with Baghban. He reunited with his Sholay co-actor Hema in it. The rest of the cast, too, had the time of their lives in this peppy song.

Darr: Ang Se Ang Lagana

Obsessed with “Kkk Kiran”, Shah Rukh’s character reached her Holi party. He played the dhol as she and her loved ones enjoyed the festivities to the hilt.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Balam Pichkari

This electrifying number became the ultimate Gen Z Holi song. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s crackling chemistry, the way it was filmed, and cool dance steps made this a modern-day masterpiece.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:00 AM IST