Holi 2023: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Holi 2023 |

In 2023, Holika dahan is being celebrated on March 6, while the colours would fly high on March 7. (Dates may vary at some regions) All set to celebrate the festival? As you shall enjoy a sip of special thandai, apply colours and spray water from the toy pistol on this festival day, make sure you also have a collection of best wishes and greetings to say people "Happy Holi."

Check out some Happy Holi wishes

May the evil burn in its on fire. May the good shine and bring success to you. Holika dahan wishes to you and your family.

Burn your pride, negativity, and jealousy this Choti Holi, and let’s make a new beginning together. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

May all your sorrows and pain cease to exist on this Holika Dahan. May you lead a blissful, healthy, and happy life. Happy Choti Holi 2023!

Holi 2023 |

May this great day fill your life with colours of glory and happiness.

Holi 2023 |

You are the colour of my life, and you are the reason for my smile. I make the colourful dream just for you. And send you colourful wishes on Holi. ― Happy Holi

Holi 2023 |

On this beautiful festival of colours, let’s reiterate our commitment to each other by sharing all the different shades of life. Happy Holi

Holi 2023 |